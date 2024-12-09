Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 89,138 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,138 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.28% of American Water Works worth $79,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

