Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $185.08 and last traded at $185.08. 32,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 304,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,324,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 679,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,278,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

