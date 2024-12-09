Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 88,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $14,078,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $826.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $842.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $872.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $784.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

