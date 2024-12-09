Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 3,830,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,667,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 696,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 146,799 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

