Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 3,830,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,667,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.7 %
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 696,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 146,799 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.