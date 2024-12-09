Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 166401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Enfusion Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 167.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

