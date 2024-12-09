Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 166401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
