Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.
Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 11.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.
Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
