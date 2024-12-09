Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 11.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 149,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

