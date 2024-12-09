EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,401 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

