EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.66% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,564,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLSW opened at $33.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.