EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $317.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.05. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.