EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,580 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $42.28 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

