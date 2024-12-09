EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,726 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $51,324,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after buying an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

