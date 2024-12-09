EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 496,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 629,107 shares.The stock last traded at $247.17 and had previously closed at $245.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.95.

The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.52.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

