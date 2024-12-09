Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,309 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $711,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,630,000 after purchasing an additional 153,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

