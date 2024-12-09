Eric Allyn Sells 8,169 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Allyn sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $137,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,883.20. The trade was a 57.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PBHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.