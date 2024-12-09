ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Bought by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 116.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 629.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $128.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,789.92. This trade represents a 52.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

