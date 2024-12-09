Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) & Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Critical Review

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Evaxion Biotech A/S -347.83% N/A -79.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 708.82%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Cortexyme.

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Evaxion Biotech A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.71 Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 114.05 -$22.12 million ($0.29) -4.69

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

