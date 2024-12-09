Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP David Lucchese Sells 45,476 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP David Lucchese sold 45,476 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $613,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 542,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,669.44. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI remained flat at $13.48 during midday trading on Monday. 445,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,786. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

