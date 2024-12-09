Ewa LLC Buys 7,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ewa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,134.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $456.80 and a one year high of $612.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

