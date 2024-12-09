Ewa LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ewa LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 729.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 135,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 42,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $173.82 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $409.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

