Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $51.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $51,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VMBS opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
