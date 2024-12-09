Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2,249.56 and last traded at $2,249.56. 36,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 168,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,371.83.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,797.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $14,970,137. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $529,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

