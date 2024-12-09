Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

