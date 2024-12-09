First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

