First National Bank of Omaha Sells 504 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,270. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

