Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €46.20 ($48.63) and last traded at €45.62 ($48.02), with a volume of 254966 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.71 ($48.12).

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

