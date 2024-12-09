Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) CEO Sells 24,192 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,817.36. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 661,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,397. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

