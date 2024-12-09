Garda Property Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 9th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Insider Transactions at Garda Property Group

In other news, insider Matthew Madsen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($76,923.08). 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

