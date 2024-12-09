Geller Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 91.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $130,479,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

