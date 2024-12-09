Geller Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. State Street Corp increased its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,192,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,195,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,904,000 after purchasing an additional 318,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,587,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,531,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,627,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,855,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $617.18 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $631.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $595.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

