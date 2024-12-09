Geller Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,124.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.86, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $982.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $858.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,137.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.26.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

