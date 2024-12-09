Geller Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,257.78 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,118.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

