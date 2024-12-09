General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 421,989 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

