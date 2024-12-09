GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CTO Sells $1,771,200.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CTO Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207,335.60. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

GCT stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $23.16. 2,010,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $948.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis raised shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

