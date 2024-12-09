GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.
In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,365 shares of company stock worth $9,674,784. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Marin grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in GitLab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
