Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $191.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $531.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $196.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

