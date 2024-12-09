Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 14787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

