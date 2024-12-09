Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.13. 2,145,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,683. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 300.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 849,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,351,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

