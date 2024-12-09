Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $652,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 207,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares during the period.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.