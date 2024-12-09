Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antero Resources Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of AR opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Antero Resources
Antero Resources Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Papa John’s Ready to Rise Again?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Should You Buy the Dip in Real Estate Stocks Now?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Here’s Why Best Buy Stock Could Be a Gift for Investors in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.