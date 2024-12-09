Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several research firms have commented on AR. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

