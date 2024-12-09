Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

