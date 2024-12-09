Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

