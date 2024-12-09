Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WULF. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada cut shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

