Groupama Asset Managment Buys 5,819 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $317.81 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.01 and its 200-day moving average is $338.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.