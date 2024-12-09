Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 64,499 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,499 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

