Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,421,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,259,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $195.18 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.16 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

