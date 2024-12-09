Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 282.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,856. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $62,975. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.87 million, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 509.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.