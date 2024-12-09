Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HLMAF has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
Halma Stock Performance
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
