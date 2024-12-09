Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,242 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Electric by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 40.1% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $175.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

