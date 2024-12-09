Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $67.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

