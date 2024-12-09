HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

HDB stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.